Global News Morning June 13 2019 6:51am 06:03 Syd Delicious – serving up hot cinnamon buns at the local market Syd Daoust from Syd Delicious is selling her popular baked goods at the Alderney Farmers' Market. All of the products offered are fresh and vegan.