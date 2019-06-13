Ambulance Staged June 13 2019 1:48am 00:09 An ambulance waits at scene of standoff RCMP have called on the B.C. Ambulance Service to stage at the site of a standoff in Lake Country, on Kelowna’s north boundary. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5385196/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5385196/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?