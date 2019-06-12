Global News Morning June 12 2019 6:51am 05:38 New report addresses school storm days in Nova Scotia We check in with education commentator Paul Bennett to talk about his new report that tackles the issue of school storm days, student absenteeism and the workplace. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5380732/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5380732/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?