Global News at 6 Halifax June 11 2019 4:02pm 01:49 Touchdown Atlantic ticket hard to sell due to high prices Touchdown Atlantic in August is meant to be a push toward marketing a regional team, but some are saying the tickets are too expensive. Sarah Ritchie reports. Touchdown Atlantic ticket prices high, sales slow ahead of game in Moncton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5378569/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5378569/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?