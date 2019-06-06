Global News at 6 Halifax June 6 2019 4:50pm 01:48 N.S. government terminates contract with Stock Transportation, addresses complaints Education Minister Zack Churchill has announced the Halifax Regional Centre for Education is cancelling its contract after next year. Jeremy Keefe reports. N.S. government terminates Halifax contract with Stock Transportation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5362579/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5362579/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?