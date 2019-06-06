Global News at 6 Halifax June 6 2019 4:30pm 01:13 Nova Scotia prosecution service launches new sexual assault survivor’s guide The new guide is written in plain language, and published in English, French, Arabic with a Mik’maq version on the way. Alicia Draus reports. New multilingual guide available for Nova Scotians pursuing sexual assault prosecution <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5362429/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5362429/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?