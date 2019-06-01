Consumer June 1 2019 7:38pm 01:40 More unhappy West Kelowna renovation customers Kathi and Gordon Kirk of West Kelowna figure they’re out nearly $8,000 for a kitchen reno job that didn’t turn out as they expected. More West Kelowna renovation victims come forward <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5343059/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5343059/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?