BC weather May 31 2019 2:24pm 03:54 B.C. weather forecast for Friday, May 31, 2019 With a high-pressure system dominating the province, it's going to be a sunny day for most regions in B.C. Mark Madryga has more on what to expect. It's been a warmer-than-normal spring in B.C., Environment Canada statistics show