Global News at 6 Halifax May 29 2019 4:57pm 02:01 Lunenburg man is facing charges for allegedly selling fake Oak Island tour tickets A Lunenburg man is facing charges after he allegedly sold fake tours to Oak Island. As Jesse Thomas reports, police became aware of the scam in late April. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5331519/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5331519/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?