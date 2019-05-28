Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 28 2019 8:09pm 01:22 Company replaces bikes stolen from Edmonton school First, kids at Spruce Avenue Junior High School were crushed when their bikes were stolen. Then, a local energy company gave them new rides. Margeaux Maron was there for the happy delivery. Bikes stolen from inner-city Edmonton kids replaced by oil company <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5327915/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5327915/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?