Global News Morning Edmonton May 28 2019 9:44am 05:50 Avenue Edmonton Magazine: June 2019 edition The June 2019 edition of Avenue Edmonton Magazine is all about the Edmonton Economic Development Corporation, so editor Steven Sandor was joined by the EEDC’s Cheryll Watson with a preview. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5324948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5324948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?