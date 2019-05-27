Global News Morning May 27 2019 6:51am 06:12 Dads and grads gadget gift ideas We chat with tech expert Marc Saltzman and find out about some must have gadgets for the dad or the grad in your life this spring. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5320247/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5320247/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?