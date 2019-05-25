Money May 25 2019 7:20pm 02:20 Scheer unveils plan for energy corridor David Akin reports that Andrew Scheer will have to convince provinces outside of Alberta that Canada needs more oil and gas production after he unveiled his energy plans Saturday. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5316808/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5316808/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?