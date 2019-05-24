Global News at 6 Halifax May 24 2019 4:53pm 02:04 Questions are raised over how federal funding will impact Boat Harbour Cleanup The Federal Government’s pledge of $100 million is being applauded, but how much it’ll help the Boat Harbour Cleanup project is unclear. Jeremy Keefe reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5313321/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5313321/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?