Global News at 11 Okanagan May 23 2019 12:33am 00:57 Big Brother Canada season 7 winner celebrated by hometown Kelowna’s newest celebrity was greeted by friends, family and fans on Wednesday night at a welcome home party. Dane Rupert won Big Brother Canada season 7 on May 10th. ‘Big Brother Canada’ season 7 winner looks forward to time alone <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305589/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5305589/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?