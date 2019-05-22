Attack May 22 2019 3:49pm 01:30 Attack on Sutton District High School student captured on video A video obtained by Global News shows a teenager attacked in a parking lot by a group of girls. Three teens have been charged with assault by York Regional Police. ‘A f-ing n-word’: York Region high school student says she was beaten, called racial slurs <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5303496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5303496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?