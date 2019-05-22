Global News Morning Edmonton May 22 2019 10:02am 02:13 Wednesday morning update on High Level wildfire fight Sarah Kraus joined Global News Morning Edmonton live from an evacuation centre in La Crete in the northwestern Alberta, where the High Level wildfire has grown to nearly 80,000 hectares. Hundreds of northern Alberta wildfire evacuees register at reception centres High Level wildfire grows to nearly 80,000 hectares <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5301676/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5301676/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?