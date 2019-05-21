Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 21 2019 6:02pm 02:20 How technology is transforming traditional meditation World Meditation Day allows us to stop, take a deep breath, and centre ourselves. Susan Hay takes a look at how technology is transforming the practice of traditional mindfulness. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5299718/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5299718/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?