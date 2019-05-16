Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 16 2019 8:17pm 03:12 Cross Cancer Institute celebrates Clinical Trial Day In the past five years, the Cross Cancer Institute has enrolled 6,000 patients in 500 clinical trials. They get access to treatments that aren’t yet available to the public. Su-Ling Goh reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287008/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5287008/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?