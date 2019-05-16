Global News Morning Edmonton May 16 2019 8:44am 03:08 Final days of the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery There’s just four days left to check out the Big Brothers, Big Sisters lottery dream home. Danisha Bhaloo shares details on where money from your ticket purchase goes. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5283630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5283630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?