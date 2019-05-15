Lethbridge city hall May 15 2019 11:31pm 01:47 Lethbridge one of 50 cities to raise Pride flag this week Lethbridge was one of 50 cities to raise the Pride flag this week to commemorate an important anniversary for the LGBTQ community in Canada. Danica Ferris has more. Lethbridge one of 50 cities to raise Pride flag this week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282800/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5282800/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?