Global News at 11 Okanagan May 14 2019 12:50am 00:34 No injuries after boat becomes vertical on Okanagan Lake A speedboat became lodged in the log booms that surround the Kelowna Yacht Club on Sunday morning. RCMP found the boat abandoned and sought the owner for further explanation. No injuries after boat becomes vertical on Okanagan Lake <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5273846/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5273846/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?