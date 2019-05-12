Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 12 2019 8:30pm 01:53 Distracted pedestrians Sun, May 12 – An Edmonton city councillor wants administration to study the issue of distracted pedestrians, what other municipalities are doing and present recommendations. Julia Wong reports. Distracted pedestrians in Edmonton prompt city councillor to request study <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5269559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5269559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?