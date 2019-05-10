bee swarm
May 10 2019 6:05pm
00:52

South Okanagan beekeeper removes swarm of bees

A South Okanagan beekeeper removed a swarm of bees from an RV dealership in Summerland. The swarm was located in a bush, with the beekeeper estimating the swarm at 20,000 bees.

