Global News at 5 Edmonton May 9 2019 7:12pm 01:40 124 Street Grand Market back for 2019 The 124 Street Grand Market is once again open for the season. Phil Darlington checked out the market Thursday afternoon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5260963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5260963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?