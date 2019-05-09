The Morning Show May 9 2019 10:16am 06:30 Tips to avoiding injuries at home and in the workplace Dr. Nekessa Remy shows how to prevent injuries like slips, falls and lower back injuries when you’re at home or at work. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258118/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258118/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?