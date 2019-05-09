The Morning Show May 9 2019 10:16am 02:50 Singer Chris Hennessee performs from latest album, ‘Ramble’ Singer-songwriter Chris Hennessee, a staple to country music as a member of Jamey Johnson’s band, performs “Wrong End of the Rainbow.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258088/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5258088/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?