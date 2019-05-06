Global News at 5 Okanagan May 6 2019 10:02pm 00:39 Truck bursts into flames, explosion startles Kelowna firefighter A one-tonne truck began to smoke as it drove through Kelowna on Monday afternoon. Luckily the driver didn’t waste any time pulling over. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?