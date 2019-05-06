Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 6 2019 8:15pm 02:04 Alarming rates of syphilis and gonorrhea in Alberta Medical professionals are being asked to warn patients about sexually transmitted infections in Alberta due to alarming rates of syphilis and gonorrhea. Su-Ling Goh reports. Alberta syphilis rate 10 times higher than 5 years ago <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247619/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5247619/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?