17-year-old girl living life to the fullest with Cystic Fibrosis

Lauren Anderson has been living with Cystic Fibrosis since she was born. At 17, Anderson has not let the genetic disorder that affects mostly the lungs, but also the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine slow her down. She’s the president of her high school athletic council, is involved in community events, received the Future Leader Award for Cystic Fibrosis Canada, and contributes as much as she can to find a cure for the disease she lives with. Susan Hay has the story.