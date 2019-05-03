Global News at 6 Halifax May 3 2019 5:04pm 02:12 Backlash grows over high school rugby cancellation Protests over the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation’s decision to ban rugby for the high school level continued on Friday. Alexa MacLean has the latest. N.S. education minister calls for reinstatement of high school rugby <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5238584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5238584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?