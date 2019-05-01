Global News at 11 Okanagan May 1 2019 8:47pm 02:27 Annual hunter jumper horse show kicks off in Kelowna The Kelowna Riding Club’s annual Spring Classic Hunter Jumper Show takes place May 1 to May 5, attracting over a hundred riders and horses from across B.C. and Alberta. ‘They’re truly amazing animals’: Annual Kelowna horse competition draws riders of all ages from B.C., Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229279/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229279/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?