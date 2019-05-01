Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 1 2019 8:20pm 01:38 Alberta schools take part in Hats On! For Mental Health Day One Edmonton school decided to mark Hats On! For Mental Health Day by handing out encouraging messages to classmates. Margeaux Maron explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229196/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5229196/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?