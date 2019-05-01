Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 1 2019 5:12pm 02:46 Preserving testimonies and memories of the Holocaust As survivors of one of the darkest chapters of history advance in age, educators are looking at new and innovative ways of preserving their memories. Caryn Lieberman explains. Hate crimes against Jewish Canadians keep rising — anti-Semitism isn’t just history <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5228197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5228197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?