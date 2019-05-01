Global News at 6 Halifax May 1 2019 4:38pm 01:49 Halifax man sentenced to life after confessing to murder in jail A Halifax man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years after confessing to murdering a woman over drugs. Elizabeth McSheffrey explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5227999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5227999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?