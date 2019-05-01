Global News Morning Edmonton May 1 2019 8:44am 05:11 Fit Tips with Chris Tse: 3 fitness band exercises to do with a partner Fitness expert and personal trainer Chris Tse shares three resistance band exercises you can do with a partner: Press and reverse fly, lunges, and core twists. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5225198/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5225198/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?