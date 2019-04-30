Budget April 30 2019 12:27pm 01:34 Thousands gather at Queen’s Park to protest health care cuts Thousands of people are gathering in Toronto to protest against the cuts to health care funding. Jamie Mauracher has more on the demonstration. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5221318/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5221318/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?