Global News Morning Edmonton April 28 2019 10:42am 03:31 Gurvinder Bhatia joins us from Italy to talk about wine We chat with local wine expert Gurvinder Bhatia, who’s in Italy right now. Kent Morrison gets the low-down on French wines. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5213970/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5213970/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?