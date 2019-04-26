Global News at 6 Halifax April 26 2019 5:04pm 01:56 N.S. boost allowance for some patients As cries of a health-care crisis echo throughout Nova Scotia, the government is boosting the allowance for some of its patients. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports. Nova Scotia increases financial support for patients who travel out of province for medical care <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5208747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5208747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?