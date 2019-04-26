Global News at 6 Halifax April 26 2019 4:58pm 01:48 HMCS Kingston and Shawinigan return to Halifax HMCS Kingston and Shawinigan have returned to Halifax on Friday after three months in West Africa. Alicia Draus has more on their return. HMCS Kingston and Shawinigan return to Halifax after three-month deployment to Africa <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5208696/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5208696/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?