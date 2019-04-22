Global News at Noon Toronto April 22 2019 12:29pm 00:43 26-year-old male cyclist killed in hit-and-run OPP are still searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Hwy 9 near Schomberg on Sunday evening that killed a 26-year-old male cyclist. Cyclist killed in hit-and-run near Schomberg on Hwy 9 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5190571/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5190571/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?