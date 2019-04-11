Global News at 6 Halifax April 11 2019 5:20pm 01:40 Chris Hadfield donated space photos to Dalhousie University Astronaut Chris Hadfield donated over 13,000 of his personal photos taken from space to Dalhousie University in Halifax. Whitney Oickle has the details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158358/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5158358/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?