Global News at Noon Toronto April 4 2019 12:34pm 00:47 Driver in life-threatening condition after Hwy. 6 collision Ontario police are investigating after a collision on Highway 6 which sent four people to hospital, including a driver in life-threatening condition. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5130637/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5130637/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?