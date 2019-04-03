Global News at Noon Toronto April 3 2019 12:08pm 01:40 2nd kidnapping suspect arrested in Markham kidnapping York police said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Brampton on Tuesday. Kamil Karmali has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5126580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5126580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?