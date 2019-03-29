Alberta election 2019 March 29 2019 7:29pm 01:47 Lethbridge voters weigh in on provincial election campaign With Alberta’s 2019 election campaign in full swing, Global News hit the streets to see what issues are top of mind for voters in Lethbridge. Chris Chacon has more. Lethbridge residents share provincial election interest <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5113071/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5113071/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?