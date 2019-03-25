Global News at 5 Edmonton March 25 2019 7:21pm 03:47 2nd week of Alberta election campaign kicks off in Calgary Provincial Affairs reporter Tom Vernon sits down with Gord Steinke to talk about a UCP candidate who has stepped down. He also touches on Day 7 on the campaign trail and party promises. Alberta election Day 7: Leaders kick off 2nd week of campaigning in Calgary <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5095441/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5095441/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?