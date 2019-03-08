Health March 8 2019 7:27pm 01:12 New continuing-care facility announced for west Lethbridge Covenant Health is moving forward with plans to build a new continuing-care centre in west Lethbridge and is expected to begin welcoming residents in the fall of 2022. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5037184/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5037184/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?