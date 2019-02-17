Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 17 2019 8:28pm 02:13 Edmonton funicular proves to be popular attraction Sun, Feb 17 – According to a city report, the funicular to the river valley has been used by more than 100,000 people since it opened. But it hasn’t come cheap. Albert Delitala reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4971496/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4971496/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?