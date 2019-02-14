Lifestyle February 14 2019 8:43am 03:37 YEG Dates plans fun and romantic events for couple around Edmonton Planning original and fun dates can be challenging. YEG Date does the work for you. Co-founder Jamie Willey explains how the service works. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4960505/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4960505/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?