Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 8 2019 8:09pm 01:40 More issues with Metro LRT Line signalling cause delays A network issue with the Thales LRT signalling system forced replacement bus service to take over Friday morning. As Julia Wong reports, it highlights the unreliability of the system. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942386/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4942386/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?